5 Amazing Essential Oils To Avoid Flaky Scalp
Producer: Riya Ashok
Anyone struggling with dandruff can benefit greatly from tea tree oil, which has strong antibacterial and antifungal properties.
Using bergamot’s antibacterial capabilities, buildup may be removed and bacterial development can be inhibited.
Peppermint oil’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities help to relieve itching scalps and absorb extra oil.
These characteristics of rosemary essential oil are in addition to its effectiveness as an antifungal agent.
It has been demonstrated that cedarwood oil’s anti-inflammatory and cleaning capabilities lessen dandruff and the itching that comes with it.