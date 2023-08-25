Yellow Wavy Line
5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

A Nutrient Powerhouse

Pumpkins are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that nourish the body. Additionally, they contain vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that aids collagen production for healthy skin.

Immune Support

With their high vitamin C content, pumpkins can help fortify your immune system.

Heart-Healthy Goodness

Their high potassium content can help regulate blood pressure levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems. Additionally, pumpkins contain fibre, which aids in managing cholesterol levels and promoting heart health.

Weight Management Support

Pumpkins are low in calories but high in fibre content. This combination can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overeating and supporting weight management efforts. 

Eye Health Protection

Pumpkins have two important antioxidants, namely lutein and zeaxanthin. They are known to accumulate in the retina and protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.