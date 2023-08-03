5 Bar Glasses You Must Have At Home
Producer: Nishad T
This short and sturdy glass is a must-have if you want to serve spirits on the rocks or can even be used for cocktails.
Another must-have is a classic martini glass with a wide, shallow bowl with a long stem to hold the glass.
If you serve cocktails and spirits with a high amount of mixer, then you should have the tall glass aka the highball glass.
Serve some spirit shots in the typical shot glass to get the party started. These glasses are a must-have at your bar counter.
Wine glasses are a classic addition to your bar counter. Do get some sets of white and red wine glasses for your party.