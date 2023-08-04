5 Benefits Of Drinking Milk
Producer: Nishad T
Milk is an excellent source of calcium which is essential for strong bones and teeth.
Milk contains high-quality protein that is essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function.
Besides calcium and protein, milk contains a vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and potassium.
Milk has about 87% water, making it a drink that helps maintain fluid balance in the body.
Drinking fat-free milk provide essential nutrients without the saturated fats, which promotes heart health.