5 Benefits Of Eating Cashew Nuts
Producer: Nishad T
Cashew nuts help lower bad cholesterol and thus promoting overall heart health.
Cashews are loaded with vitamins like B vitamins and minerals like magnesium, copper, zinc, and phosphorus.
Recent studies have stated that including cashews in a balanced diet can help in weight loss journey.
Cashews are rich in antioxidants, which help reduce any inflammation in the body.
Nutrients like magnesium, copper, and healthy fats in cashews promote brain health and function.