5 Benefits Of Eating Curd And Banana For Breakfast
It is widely believed that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
Therefore, it is essential that one ensures that it is highly nutritious in nature.
A mix of curd and banana is not only healthy but also requires very less preparation time.
It is beneficial in many aspects as the potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, magnesium, and iron content in bananas and high protein, sodium and calcium in curd helps you start the day with the right amount of nutrients.
The fibre content in both banana and curd is very high, as a result the body tends to burn fat compositely faster. Further, the dish is filling in nature.
The good bacteria present in curd and the fibre in bananas enhances the calcium absorption in the body. This leads to stronger bones and lesser joint pains.
The potassium in banana helps in relaxing muscle while the sodium in curd creates muscle contraction.
Bananas’ fibre and curd’s good bacteria help in bowel movement which can prove to be highly beneficial for those struggling with constipation.
The combination is a rich source of carbohydrates, potassium and vitamin B6. The dish packed with nutrients is known to boost your energy levels instantly.