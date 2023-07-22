5 Benefits Of Eating Dates
Producer: Nishad T
Dates are packed with essential nutrients, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and iron.
Sugars in dates make them an excellent snack for a burst of energy during physical activities.
Dates are rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and regular bowel movements.
Potassium content in dates enhnaces heart function and helps regulate blood pressure.
Antioxidants in dates help protect cells from damage and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.