5 Benefits Of Eating Paneer
Producer: Nishad T
Paneer is one-stop source of high-quality protein, making it an important food for vegetarians and vegans.
Paneer is also rich in calcium, a mineral that is vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth.
Paneer contains healthy fats, including saturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which is a good source of energy.
The mixture of protein and healthy fats in paneer enhances muscle growth and maintenance.
Paneer is a food that contains probiotics, which is essential for good gut health.