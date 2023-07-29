5 Benefits Of Eating
Pistachios
Producer: Nishad T
Pistachios help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of any heart disease.
Pistachios help you stay full for a longer time, which helps in reducing calorie intake.
Pistachios are a good source of dietary fiber, which is essential for a healthy digestive system.
Pistachios are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants, that promotes eye health.
Pistachios have vitamins like B6, thiamine, and vitamin E, along with other minerals necessary for overall well being.