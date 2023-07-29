5 Benefits Of Eating Walnuts
Producer: Nishad T
Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which helps in reduce bad cholesterol levels.
Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts have also been said to improve cognitive functions of the body.
Antioxidants in walnuts help neutralize harmful radicals in the body, which reduces stress and inflammation.
Walnuts are calorie-dense, walnuts, but can be a helpful addition in your weight-loss journey.
Walnuts are rich in minerals like calcium, which is essential for strong and healthy bones.