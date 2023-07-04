5 Benefits Of Fermented Foods
Fermentation is a method known to preserve foods, improve the flavours and increase the shelf life of products.
Foods like curd, cheese, wine
and Kombucha employ the
process of fermentation.
Fermentation allows the growth of beneficial bacteria’s like probiotics.
Probiotics improve immune
function as well as digestive
and heart health.
Probiotics grown during fermentation are capable of helping in restoring the balance of friendly bacteria that might alleviate some digestive problems.
The bacteria present in the gut can have a significant effect on the immune system. Therefore, consuming fermented food can give a boost to the immune system because of high probiotic content.
Fermentation helps break down
nutrients in food making it
easier to digest than their
unfermented counterparts.
Probiotic helps in reducing
the blood pressure and also
helps in lowering total and
bad LDL cholesterol.
Certain aspects of probiotic bacteria that are found in fermented foods may improve symptoms of anxiety and depression.