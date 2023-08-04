5 Benefits Of Giving Space In a Relationship
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Personal Growth:
Space allows individuals to develop independently, fostering personal growth
Maintains Identity:
Both partners can maintain their individual interests and identities
Appreciation:
Absence can lead to a deeper appreciation and longing for each other.
Reduces Conflict:
It prevents feelings of suffocation and reduces unnecessary conflicts.
Healthy Bond:
Giving space helps create a healthier, balanced, and stronger relationship
