5 Benefits Of Giving Space In a Relationship

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Personal Growth: Space allows individuals to develop independently, fostering personal growth

Maintains Identity: Both partners can maintain their individual interests and identities

Appreciation: Absence can lead to a deeper appreciation and longing for each other.

Reduces Conflict: It prevents feelings of suffocation and reduces unnecessary conflicts.

Healthy Bond: Giving space helps create a healthier, balanced, and stronger relationship

