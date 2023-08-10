Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Best Foods for Joint Pain

Joint soreness is a common illness that we now deal with on a daily basis.

While individuals, to get some relief, take painkillers and use sprays for the pain, these things help only temporarily.

The pain in the joints returns as soon as the medication’s effect wears off. 

If you don’t want joint pain to become a regular problem, include these common food items in your diet.

Garlic contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound that checks the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. It can also bring you relief from joint pain as it contains several nutrients, including vitamins A, B, C, iron, and sulfuric acid.

Turmeric milk is also very effective against joint pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help you get relief from joint and body pain. Consuming turmeric milk also helps in acne and skin related problems.

If you eat almonds regularly, you will notice a decline in joint pain. They contain omega 3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and arthritis symptoms.

Cheese can also be consumed to alleviate joint pain. It is rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamins, and iron that help in strengthening bones and the immunity system. 

Fenugreek seeds are a great option to relieve joint pain. They incorporate nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin C that assist in easing pain in the bones and joints.