5 Best Foods for Joint Pain

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Garlic contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound that checks the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. It can also bring you relief from joint pain as it contains several nutrients, including vitamins A, B, C, iron, and sulfuric acid.
Turmeric milk is also very effective against joint pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help you get relief from joint and body pain. Consuming turmeric milk also helps in acne and skin related problems.