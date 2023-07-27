5 Best Foods To Try In Mumbai
Producer: Nishad T
Vada Pav, referred as Indian Burger, is a symbol of Mumbai street food, and is a must-try when in the city.
Pav Bhaji is a soul satisfying delicacy that is a crowd-favourite in the City of Dreams.
Bhel Puri is a snack that Mumbai can never be bored of. A must-try anywhere in the city.
Bombay Sandwich is not just food, but an emotion that has the flavour, which can make you fall in love with it.
Known as Golgappa or Puchka in other parts of India, Pani Puri is a must-have when in Mumbai.