5 Best Forest Reserves To Spot Tigers In India

It’s true that hill stations and sea beaches are popular tourist destinations.

But exploring the depths of the wildlife, and experiencing the eerie silence of the forests, waiting with bated breath to catch a fleeting glimpse of a wild animal has its own share of thrill.

India boasts expansive national parks and sanctuaries that might just be perfect for quenching the wild spirit in you.

If you are up for an exciting tiger-spotting safari, then these popular tiger reserves are just the right destinations for you to explore.

Situated in Uttarakhand, the Jim Corbett National Park is India’s first tiger reserve. Flanked by thickly-crusted trees and long grasses, the tiger reserve offers you a diverse range of flora and fauna.

Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is a popular wildlife safari zone in India. Earlier, the Maharajas used the area as their hunting location. Tigers and leopards are often spotted at the historic fort that is part of the reserve’s grounds.

The Sunderbans in West Bengal, recognised as a World Heritage Site, is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. Contrary to jeep safaris, Sunderbans permit you to explore the mangrove forest in a boat, floating in the green waters.

A visit to the deep forests of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve attracts wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world, owing to its abundance of biological diversity, stunning natural surroundings, and illustrious history.

The Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala is a breathtaking forested reserve perfect for those seeking some peace and tranquillity. You can easily catch a glimpse of the mighty Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, white tigers, and Indian giant squirrels.