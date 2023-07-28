5 Best Forest Reserves To Spot Tigers In India

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is a popular wildlife safari zone in India. Earlier, the Maharajas used the area as their hunting location. Tigers and leopards are often spotted at the historic fort that is part of the reserve’s grounds.
The Sunderbans in West Bengal, recognised as a World Heritage Site, is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. Contrary to jeep safaris, Sunderbans permit you to explore the mangrove forest in a boat, floating in the green waters.
A visit to the deep forests of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve attracts wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world, owing to its abundance of biological diversity, stunning natural surroundings, and illustrious history.
The Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala is a breathtaking forested reserve perfect for those seeking some peace and tranquillity. You can easily catch a glimpse of the mighty Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, white tigers, and Indian giant squirrels.