5 Crowd-favourite Thai Dishes
Producer: Nishad T
This iconic Thai soup has flavuors like lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, chili peppers, etc.
Nothing comes close to a Pad Thai Noodle served with crushed peanuts, lime wedges, and chili flakes on the side is.
This creamy curry blended with green chili peppers, coconut milk and spices is a must-have at any Thai restaurant.
Som Tum salad always makes us scream yum! This is one dish you cannot afford to miss at any Thai restaurant.
Your Thai meal is not complete without Mango Sticky Rice served
with rice cooked in coconut milk.