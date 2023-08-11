5 Birds That Cannot Fly

Producer: Nishad T

Penguins

Penguins are birds that cannot fly, as their wings have evolved into flippers allowing them to swim gracefully in water.

Ostriches

Ostriches have powerful legs for running. However,  they have small wings that does not help them  with their flight.

Emus

Found in Australia, Emus are the second-largest bird in the world. They too have  strong legs, but are flightless. 

Cassowaries

Cassowaries are large, birds that cannot fly, and are mainly found in the tropical forests of  New Guinea.

Kiwi

Known as  the national  symbol of New Zealand, Kiwis are flightless, nocturnal birds with a long beak.