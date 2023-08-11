5 Birds That Cannot Fly
Producer: Nishad T
Penguins
Penguins are birds that cannot fly, as their wings have evolved into flippers allowing them to swim gracefully in water.
Ostriches
Ostriches have powerful legs for running. However, they have small wings that does not help them with their flight.
Emus
Found in Australia, Emus are the second-largest bird in the world. They too have strong legs, but are flightless.
Cassowaries
Cassowaries are large, birds that cannot fly, and are mainly found in the tropical forests of
New Guinea.
Kiwi
Known as the national symbol of New Zealand, Kiwis are flightless, nocturnal birds with a long beak.