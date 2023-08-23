5 Birds That Lay Egg In Other Nests
Producer: Nishad T
Common Cuckoo
Female cuckoos lays the eggs in the nests of a variety of host species, frequently smaller birds.
Brown-headed Cowbird
The eggs are laid in the nests of other birds, especially those that make their homes in trees and bushes.
European Cuckoo
Eggs are laid in the nests of various passerine birds by female European cuckoos.
Bronze Cuckoo
Found in Australia and the surrounding areas, Bronze Cuckoo lays its eggs in the nests of thornbills or fairywrens.
Parasitic Jaeger
Parasitic Jaeger takes food from other seabirds rather than depositing just eggs in their nests.