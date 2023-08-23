5 Birds That Lay Egg In Other Nests

Producer:  Nishad T

Common Cuckoo

Female cuckoos lays the eggs in the nests of a variety of host species, frequently smaller birds.

Brown-headed Cowbird

The eggs are laid in the nests of other birds, especially those that make their homes in trees and bushes.

European Cuckoo

Eggs are laid in the nests of various passerine birds by female European cuckoos.

Bronze Cuckoo

Found in Australia and the surrounding areas, Bronze Cuckoo lays its eggs in the nests of thornbills or fairywrens.

Parasitic Jaeger

Parasitic Jaeger takes food from other seabirds rather than depositing just eggs in their nests.