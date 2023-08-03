5 Bollywood Actresses Who Sizzled in  Watermelon-themed Outfits

Producer: Riya Ashok
Malaika is unquestionably the star of the show if the entire world were a catwalk, leaving fans in her wake wherever she goes. She most recently wore a stunning red and green saree to flawlessly capture the Maharashtrian aesthetic.
Regina Cassandra has created waves with her amazing fashion sense in addition to captivating her audience with her depiction as Mrinalini Sarabhai. Her most current Kashmiri attire is essential for the holiday season.
Deepika never fails to impress when it comes to style. The actress never takes a day off from dressing well; With her gorgeous red evening gown, she rocked an award-winning appearance.
Shraddha embodies the Amchi Maharashtrian Mulgi charm while wearing a crimson and green Marathi saree. She effortlessly transforms a casual dress into something gorgeous thanks to her impeccable fashion sense.
This mother is a badass! Alia always manages to distinguish out thanks to her flawless fashion sense, which is unmatched. Her most recent boss lady attire is definitely worth stealing.