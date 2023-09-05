5 actresses who slayed the Pistachio green Ensemble
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Sonam Kapoor in a timeless pistachio green Anarkali set, she exudes elegance and radiance
Ananya Pandey, stole the spotlight with her contemporary look in a stunning pistachio green lehenga, the modern-day desi girl
Kiara Advani’s minimalistic approach to fashion is evident in a pistachio color lehenga with delicate pink detailing
Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices have always been on point, and her pistachio green lehenga is no exception
Paloma Dhillon makes a lasting impression in a pistachio green cape set, featuring a palazzo pants and a criss-cross blouse