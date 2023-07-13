5 Breakfast Dishes To Start Your Day
Since breakfast is the first meal of the day, it is a very important one.
Making a variety, making it tasty, making it healthy – bringing all of this together in one wholesome meal is no easy task.
The importance of making a good choice is emphasised by the claim that breakfast is the most significant meal of the day.
Take a look at several nutrient-dense foods that can give you more energy.
Poha
is made with flattened rice, along with tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and coriander leaves.
The top source of plant-based protein, moong dal
cheela
, is yet another fantastic choice for a nutritious breakfast.
Mixed
dal dosa
is a great option if you have trouble getting enough protein in your diet on a daily basis.
Anda bhurji is a delicious option that is nutrient-dense for egg lovers, making it a great option for sating morning appetites.
Sooji tomato upma is a highly wholesome breakfast option. It offers a significant amount of nutritious ingredients while also being full and fulfilling.