Top 5 Cancer Fighting Foods
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Cancer is recognized as a major illness affecting millions of people every year around the world.
Beet, radish, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli are rich in nutrients, including various carotenoids.
Leafy green vegetables contain a large number of potential chemopreventive compounds.
Garlic (Allium sativum L) is one of the oldest plants, which are grown for its dietary and medicinal values.
Tomatoes are high in lycopene (a type of carotenoid), which is responsible for the red color of tomatoes.
Berries and bioactive compounds, may confer specific molecular and cellular protection.