5 Cities with Amazing Nightlife in India

India is renowned globally for its diversity, culture, and great heritage.

However, with the exponential growth of India’s middle class, India’s nightlife is also growing in popularity.

India’s dynamic nightlife has been made popular because of great beaches, superlative shopping avenues and exciting restaurants.

If you are looking to experience India’s vibrant nightlife, you need to visit the following cities.

Mumbai is famous for being the financial hub of the country as well as the film industry. However, the city of dreams also has an exceptional nightlife. Its excellent nightclubs can blow your mind away.

The happening vibe of Chandigarh makes it one of the best cities to enjoy nightlife. The city is always on every list which ranks the top 10 nightlife cities in India. Chandigarh offers you great tourist attractions with excellent nightclubs, grand monuments, and glamorous crowds.

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is one of the most famous hill stations in the country. Unlike other cities, Shillong has a unique nightlife, accentuated by live bands and vibrant bars.

If nightlife means clubbing and partying for you, Delhi is the perfect city for you. You can beat the Monday blues by visiting places like Greater Kailash, Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village.

Goa is the foremost destination that comes to mind whenever there is any discussion of nightlife. The whole state is the official party capital of India. It has an assortment of great nightclubs, beaches, and restaurants. Many prominent music festivals are also organised here throughout the year.