5 Cooking Oils To Reduce High Cholesterol
Producer: Nishad T
Olive oil has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that is good for heart health.
Canola oil is low in saturated fats, which is good to reduce bad cholesterol in your body.
Avocado oil is has monounsaturated fats, which helps reducing cholesterol levels.
Walnut oil is a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which improves heart health.
Flaxseed oil is also rich in omega-3 fatty acid that can help lower overall cholesterol levels.