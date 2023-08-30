5 Delicious Egg Recipes You Must Try

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
Whisk together eggs, grated cheese, and a sprinkle of your favourite herbs like parsley or chives. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, melt some butter, and pour in the egg mixture. Stir until the eggs are cooked.
Start by toasting English muffins and topping them with slices of cooked ham or crispy bacon. Poach the eggs in simmering water until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Place the eggs on the muffins and drizzle hollandaise sauce over them.
Thinly slice potatoes and onions and sauté them until they are soft and golden. Beat the eggs and season with salt and pepper. Combine the potatoes and onions with the eggs and pour the mixture into a heated skillet. Cook on low heat until the edges are set.
Beat eggs with a splash of milk, salt, and pepper. Sauté a handful of spinach leaves until wilted. Pour in the beaten eggs and cook until the edges start to set. Sprinkle feta cheese on one side of the omelette and fold the other side over it.
To make it, hard-boil eggs and cut them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and keep them separately. Mash the yolks with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and a touch of paprika. Spoon or pipe the yolk mixture back into the egg white halves. Top it with garnishing with a sprinkle of paprika or chopped fresh herbs.