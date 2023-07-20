5 Easy Gardening Tips to Grow Roses At Home

If you also call yourself a rose lover, then you must know how to care for the rose plant.
As every plant has its challenges throughout the year, so do rose plants.
The following tips uses simple day-to-day ingredients to help take care of your rose plants.
So, what are we waiting for? Let’s start gardening!
Wash and dry eggshells, and grind them to make fertiliser. Mix one spoon of it into the soil every month. It will remove calcium deficiency in the soil, and flowers will start blooming in greater numbers.
Coffee is a very important fertiliser for roses. It helps remove nitrogen deficiencies in plants. Mix one teaspoon of coffee powder in the soil at an interval of 15 days to protect the rose plants.
In a mug, combine onion peel and water and let it sit for three days. Then filter it and put the water in the root of the rose. Plants will start flowering in summers.
Cow dung is a very important fertiliser for any plant. For rose plants, add dried cow dung manure to the root of the rose, cover it with soil and water it. The plant will become healthier and insects will not be able to affect it.
If you use 5 to 8 pH soil for the rose plant, then it will have good blooming flowers. Apart from this, add cow dung, warm compost, cocopeat, and loose soil to the soil to keep the plant healthy.