5 Easy Herbal Tea Recipes You Can Try at Home
Without a doubt, nothing is as comforting as sipping a cup of hot tea.
Snuggling up in your bedsheets with a newspaper in one hand and tea in another is something that everyone loves.
Tea has been used for centuries as a natural healing beverage and contains several ingredients considered beneficial for your health.
Here are some classic herbal tea recipes that will soothe your soul.
Tulsi tea:
Made with the goodness of basil, ginger, honey, and a touch of lemon juice, it aids in boosting your immunity as well as weight loss.
Kashmiri kahwa:
Aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron, along with dried rose petals, make Kashmiri kahwa.
Cinnamon tea:
This recipe is made with only three ingredients – cinnamon stick, water, and tea leaves.
Black pepper tea:
It is made by boiling crushed pepper in water, adding lemon juice and, if desired, honey. It’s a safe, all-natural home cure for common headaches and colds.
Honey lemon green tea:
Boost your immunity by indulging in a cup of this recipe. Green tea leaves, lemon, and honey combine to give this tea a unique flavour.