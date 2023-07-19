Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Easy Herbal Tea Recipes You Can Try at Home

Without a doubt, nothing is as comforting as sipping a cup of hot tea.

Snuggling up in your bedsheets with a newspaper in one hand and tea in another is something that everyone loves.

Tea has been used for centuries as a natural healing beverage and contains several ingredients considered beneficial for your health.

Here are some classic herbal tea recipes that will soothe your soul.

Tulsi tea: Made with the goodness of basil, ginger, honey, and a touch of lemon juice, it aids in boosting your immunity as well as weight loss.

Kashmiri kahwa: Aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron, along with dried rose petals, make Kashmiri kahwa.

Cinnamon tea: This recipe is made with only three ingredients – cinnamon stick, water, and tea leaves.

Black pepper tea: It is made by boiling crushed pepper in water, adding lemon juice and, if desired, honey. It’s a safe, all-natural home cure for common headaches and colds.

Honey lemon green tea: Boost your immunity by indulging in a cup of this recipe. Green tea leaves, lemon, and honey combine to give this tea a unique flavour.