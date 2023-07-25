Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
5 Easy Home Remedies To Get Rid Of
Lizards
Many tremble on hearing the word lizard, let alone seeing it.
Commonly seen on house walls, this reptile keeps the insect population under control.
But their number increases manifold in the summer.
If you are also troubled by lizards, we bring you some home remedies that will help you stop their entry into your houses.
Instead of throwing the eggshells, we can use them to keep the lizards away from the house. They dislike the smell of eggshells.
Make a thick paste by mixing a little catechu in coffee powder. Make small tablets of this paste and keep them at spots from where the lizards enter the house.
Naphthalene balls help get rid of not just lizards but other kinds of insects as well. Be careful not to put them in places within the reach of children.
Garlic has a very strong smell, and therefore, it’s effective in driving away insects and lizards. You can peel garlic buds and keep them on the doors and windows of the house.
Make a fine powder of black pepper to drive away lizards and insects from the house. Mix it with water and put it in a spray bottle and sprinkle it in every corner of the house.