5 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Dark Circles

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Adequate Sleep: Ensure 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to keep skin hydrated.

Cold Compress: Apply cold spoons or a chilled cloth to reduce puffiness.

Cucumber Slices: Place fresh cucumber slices on eyes for a soothing effect.

Tea Bags: Use cooled tea bags (chamomile or green tea) to minimize dark circles.