5 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Dark Circles
Adequate Sleep:
Ensure 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.
Hydration:
Drink plenty of water to keep skin hydrated.
Cold Compress:
Apply cold spoons or a chilled cloth to reduce puffiness.
Cucumber Slices:
Place fresh cucumber slices on eyes for a soothing effect.
Tea Bags:
Use cooled tea bags (chamomile or green tea) to minimize dark circles.