5 Easy Ways To Manage Time

Producer:  Nishad T

Prioritize Things

Prepare a to-do list and put down tasks based on their urgency and importance.

Set Practical Goals

Break bigger tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and alot specific deadlines to each.

Block Time For Tasks

Allocate specific time for different tasks throughout the day and stick to the plan.

Avoid Distractions

Avoid looking at social media, notifications, or unnecessary meetings that can be a distraction.

Learn to  Say No

Politely decline tasks or commitments that you think will not align with your goals or priorities.