5 Easy Ways To Manage Time
Producer: Nishad T
Prioritize Things
Prepare a to-do list and put down tasks based on their urgency and importance.
Set Practical Goals
Break bigger tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and alot specific deadlines to each.
Block Time For Tasks
Allocate specific time for different tasks throughout the day and stick to the plan.
Avoid Distractions
Avoid looking at social media, notifications, or unnecessary meetings that can be a distraction.
Learn to
Say No
Politely decline tasks or commitments that you think will not align with your goals or priorities.