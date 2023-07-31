5 Essential Fruits You Must Have During the Monsoon

Producer:  Riya Ashok

Litchis are a great source of vitamin C and water, which may keep you hydrated in hot conditions.

Figs are high in fibre and antioxidants.Figs might help you stay hydrated and fight off laziness on a hot day. 

Mangoes might help you stay energised in drowsy weather by boosting your energy levels. 

The best summer and monsoon survivors are watermelons. The fruit is a good source of vitamin C, which is important for your immune system. 

Plums have a high nutritional content while having few calories. They may also aid in bettering digestion. 