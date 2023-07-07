5 Essential Monsoon
Skincare Hacks
It is important to look after our
skin during the monsoons because
as lovely as this season is, it may
make the skin exceedingly greasy
and oily, resulting in clogged pores.
The humidity and dampness
in the atmosphere create a
lot of skin issues, making
our skin look dull.
+ + +
+ + +
The best way to get rid of
these skin problems is to
follow a good monsoon
skincare routine.
+ + +
Follow these easy skincare
hacks to get flawless skin
in monsoon.
One should go for a no make-up
look or a natural one, using
light-density make-up. Heavy
makeup increases the chance
of skin pore blockage.
Use gel-based sunscreen. It is
important to protect your skin
from damaging UV radiation
and free radical activity.
Add regular exfoliation to your
monsoon skincare routine.
It removes dead cells, which
helps the skin absorb beauty
or skincare products.
Following a skincare routine
on the exterior is good, but
hydrating the skin from the
inside is most important as
well. Make sure your drink
2-3 litres of water daily.
Your diet plays a pivotal
role in maintaining shiny and
supple skin. Consume more
green vegetables and fruits,
which will make the skin
glow naturally.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More