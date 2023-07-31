5 Exciting Places to Visit in South India

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Known as the Pearl City of India, Hyderabad has historical monuments, lakes, cafes, thrilling entertainment parks, and a happening nightlife. The ancient city is globally noted for its world-famous biryani.
Considered as Adventure Capital of South India, Dandeli has something for everyone. Located in the rocky trails of the Western Ghats, many visit the place to enjoy white-water rafting and kayaking here.
Kerala is counted among the top 50 destinations of a lifetime. Blessed with natural beauty and lush green hills, one can enjoy activities like trekking, wildlife safari, cave exploration, and boating in the dams.
Kodaikanal is referred to as the gift of the forests. The lakeside resort town is one of the most famous honeymoon destinations in India. With a beautiful climate, mist-covered cliffs, and waterfalls, it is a perfect getaway for city slickers.
The port city and industrial centre is also known as Vizag. Best known for its serene landscapes, and picturesque clean beaches, it has undoubtedly some of the best places to explore.