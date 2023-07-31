Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Exciting Places to Visit in South India

Among many things, India is also known for its diverse region. 

And, the southern part of the country is truly blessed with a repertoire of things to see and do.

From the beauty of evergreen forests, dense mists, tea plantations, and beaches to the amazing architecture of Hindu and Jain temples, Southern states have a lot to offer.

Take a look at the five best and most beautiful spots to visit in South India for an unforgettable experience.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Known as the Pearl City of India, Hyderabad has historical monuments, lakes, cafes, thrilling entertainment parks, and a happening nightlife. The ancient city is globally noted for its world-famous biryani. 

Dandeli, Karnataka

Considered as Adventure Capital of South India, Dandeli has something for everyone. Located in the rocky trails of the Western Ghats, many visit the place to enjoy white-water rafting and kayaking here.

Wayanad, Kerala

Kerala is counted among the top 50 destinations of a lifetime. Blessed with natural beauty and lush green hills, one can enjoy activities like trekking, wildlife safari, cave exploration, and boating in the dams.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is referred to as the gift of the forests. The lakeside resort town is one of the most famous honeymoon destinations in India. With a beautiful climate, mist-covered cliffs, and waterfalls, it is a perfect getaway for city slickers.

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

The port city and industrial centre is also known as Vizag. Best known for its serene landscapes, and picturesque clean beaches, it has undoubtedly some of the best places to explore.