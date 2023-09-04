5 Exercises to Reduce Joint Pain

Producer: Nishad T

Swimming

Swimming is a great low-impact exercise that can ease discomfort and increase joint mobility.

Cycling

Cycling  enhances joint flexibility, leg muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is a mind-body workout with gentle, flowing motions, which is very helpful for easing joint discomfort.

Yoga

Yoga helps ease pain by promoting relaxation, reducing stiffness, and enhancing joint range of motion.

Strength Training

During strength training, concentrate on movements that target the particular joints to ease the pain there.