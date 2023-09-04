5 Exercises to Reduce Joint Pain
Producer: Nishad T
Swimming
Swimming is a great low-impact exercise that can ease discomfort and increase joint mobility.
Cycling
Cycling enhances joint flexibility, leg muscle strength, and cardiovascular fitness.
Tai Chi
Tai Chi is a mind-body workout with gentle, flowing motions, which is very helpful for easing joint discomfort.
Yoga
Yoga helps ease pain by promoting relaxation, reducing stiffness, and enhancing joint range of motion.
Strength Training
During strength training, concentrate on movements that target the particular joints to ease the pain there.