5 Exotic Indoor Plants
Producer: Nishad T
Calatheas is known for their stunning and complicated foliage patterns
Called the Bird of Paradise plant, it’s a tropical beauty with large, vibrant orange and blue flowers.
The Fiddle Leaf Fig is a crowd-favourite, as it adds an elegant touch to any interior space.
The Zebra Plant gets its name due to its bold, dark green leaves adorned with striking white veins, that resembles zebra stripes.
The String of Pearls is a plant with trailing stems covered in small, spherical leaves that look like a string of pearls.