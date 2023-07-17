Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
5 Fibre-rich Foods To Reduce Weight
Although weight loss is not a cure-all for health and not everyone needs to prioritise weight loss, it may be a personal goal for those seeking optimal well-being.
When combined with regular physical activity, your diet can have an impact on your health.
However, it is crucial to seek guidance from a
healthcare professional
before making significant changes to your diet.
For those aiming to achieve weight loss, here’s a list of five scientifically-backed foods that may aid in a healthy weight loss journey.
Cabbage
is rich in water and fibre, which help promote intestinal health. Consuming cabbage keeps you full for a longer period.
Fenugreek
seeds contain galactomannan, a water-soluble heteropolysaccharide. This compound aids in reducing fat buildup and suppressing appetite by increasing satiety.
Due to their rich nutrient and fibre content, chia seeds have been recognised for weight loss treatment.
Curd and its derivative buttermilk are beneficial for weight loss due to their low-calorie content.
Fruits
, being a natural and ready-made snack option, offer essential vitamins, fibre and nutrients that support a healthy diet.