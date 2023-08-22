5 Fitness Mantras Of Birthday Girl Vaani Kapoor

Producer: Nibandh Vinod

Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest divas in Bollywood and the reason behind her toned figure is dynamic workouts. 

Vaani’s workout routine is a mixture of simple exercises that can be your first step toward acquiring the perfect body.

As the actress turns 35 on 23 August, 2023, here’s a look at her fitness mantras.

Pilates

Pilates is a range of mind-body exercises that improves balance by strengthing one’s body. 

Lunges

Lunges are a popular leg-strengthing exercise with various variations that target various lower body muscles. 

Squats

Squats are yet another exercises in which one has to lower their hips from a standing position and then stand back up. 

Lifting Weights

Powerlifting is a dynamic mixture of three lifting exercises including squat, bench press, and deadlifts.

Diet

Apart from working out, Vaani Kapoor doesn’t neglect her diet. She eats small portions of healthy food at regular intervals.

