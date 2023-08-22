5 Fitness Mantras Of Birthday Girl Vaani Kapoor

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest divas in Bollywood and the reason behind her toned figure is dynamic workouts.
_vaanikapoor_
Vaani’s workout routine is a mixture of simple exercises that can be your first step toward acquiring the perfect body.
_vaanikapoor_
As the actress turns 35 on 23 August, 2023, here’s a look at her fitness mantras.
_vaanikapoor_
Pilates is a range of mind-body exercises that improves balance by strengthing one’s body.
_vaanikapoor_
Lunges are a popular leg-strengthing exercise with various variations that target various lower body muscles.
_vaanikapoor_
Squats are yet another exercises in which one has to lower their hips from a standing position and then stand back up.
_vaanikapoor_
Powerlifting is a dynamic mixture of three lifting exercises including squat, bench press, and deadlifts.
_vaanikapoor_
Apart from working out, Vaani Kapoor doesn’t neglect her diet. She eats small portions of healthy food at regular intervals.
_vaanikapoor_