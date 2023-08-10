5 Flowers That Absolutely Love Rain
Producer: Riya Ashok
Forget-me-especially if planted near water, generates a delicate-looking cloud of colour in the early spring.
A lovely perennial with 18-inch-tall clusters of pink, white, magenta, or red blossoms on protracted flower stalks, Japanese primrose blooms in the spring.
You can tell this plant enjoys moist soil because it has a name like swamp milkweed. Fortunately, it can also grow in dry areas.
The elegant calla lily comes in a bewildering variety of hues, including pink, white, orange, red, bronze, yellow, and maroon.
Hydrangeas, one of my all-time fave garden plants, adore wetness. In actuality, the terms ‘hydor’ and ‘angos,’ which both mean “‘water vessel,’ are the source of the name.