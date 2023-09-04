Producer: Priyanka Das
5 Flowers to Use to Style Your Hair
Rose
Stack your bun with the humble but beautiful rose. Red roses look simply gorgeous.
Carnation
One of the easiest hair accessories, blood red carnations are easy to pin into hair due to their long stems.
Frangipani
For women who prefer minimal styling, these flowers are the best bet. They also smell heavenly.
Bougainvillea
Frida Kahlo used to wear these flowers. This easily available flower is inexpensive and vibrant.
Daisy
Ooze romance by wearing these cutesy flowers in your long locks of hair.
