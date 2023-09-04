Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

5 Flowers to Use to Style Your Hair

 Rose

Stack your bun with the humble but beautiful rose. Red roses look simply gorgeous. 

Carnation

One of the easiest hair accessories, blood red carnations are easy to pin into hair due to their long stems.

Frangipani

For women who prefer minimal styling, these flowers are the best bet. They also smell heavenly.

Bougainvillea

Frida Kahlo used to wear these flowers. This easily available flower is inexpensive and vibrant. 

Daisy

Ooze romance by wearing these cutesy flowers in your long locks of hair. 