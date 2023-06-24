When it comes to pairing certain foods with milk, it’s essential to consider how they may affect digestion and taste.
While milk is a versatile and nutritious beverage, there are a few combinations that may not be the most favourable choice.
By understanding the potential effects of certain mixtures, we can make informed decisions about our dietary choices.
These five food combinations are best avoided when consuming milk.
Fish has a distinct flavour that doesn’t typically blend well with the creamy texture of milk. Eating fish and any type of meat with milk can lead to digestive problems.
It’s common to see banana and milk used together in smoothies or milkshakes. But the starchy nature of bananas combined with the protein-rich milk can cause digestive discomfort.
While it may seem like a healthy combination, milk and melons should be avoided. Combining the two can lead to digestive issues, toxic build-up and potential symptoms like vomiting.
The peppery flavour of radishes can
overpower the subtle taste of milk,
creating an imbalanced
combination. This combo may lead
to an unpleasant clash of flavours
and textures.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons or grapes have high acidity levels. Milk takes longer to digest and when combined with citrus fruits, it can lead to gas, heartburn and discomfort.