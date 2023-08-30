5 Food Items To Avoid Before Bedtime

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Excess sugar and simple carbs can wreak havoc on your sleep as it gives you an instant release of energy. Avoid eating chocolate cakes, cookies or desserts – the most common options for late night snacking.
Spicy foods can upset your stomach and combine with gastric juices that can make you feel acidic. Avoid spicy curries, hot sauce, and even pickles late night.
Red meat takes time to digest and if you are thinking of lying down after gorging on red meat, then be prepared for unease. Rather opt for lean meats like chicken or turkey, however, that too in moderation.
Fatty foods like ice-creams and fast food are better avoided at late night. Remember, your stomach cannot digest all the fat load while you slumber. You’ll wake up severely fatigued the next morning.
Aerated drinks especially should be avoided as they can trigger heartburn with its high-sugar, high-caffeine and high-calories content. Also, whether its cola, coffee or a chocolate bar – all of them contain large amounts of caffeine that can disrupt your sleep.