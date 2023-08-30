Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

5 Food Items To Avoid Before Bedtime

Eating late night is okay when hunger pangs strike and don’t let you sleep, or you are returning from a long journey.

However, eating right is the key to eat anytime during the day or night.

While you may be tempted to eat a scoop from the ice-cream tub or chomp on leftover chicken salad, it’s important to eat the right thing so that it doesn’t interfere with your health goals. 

Here’s a list of 5 foods that you must avoid eating late night.

Excess sugar and simple carbs can wreak havoc on your sleep as it gives you an instant release of energy. Avoid eating chocolate cakes, cookies or desserts – the most common options for late night snacking.

Sugary Foods

Spicy foods can upset your stomach and combine with gastric juices that can make you feel acidic. Avoid spicy curries, hot sauce, and even pickles late night.

Spicy Foods

Red meat takes time to digest and if you are thinking of lying down after gorging on red meat, then be prepared for unease. Rather opt for lean meats like chicken or turkey, however, that too in moderation.

Red Meat

Fatty foods like ice-creams and fast food are better avoided at late night. Remember, your stomach cannot digest all the fat load while you slumber. You’ll wake up severely fatigued the next morning.

Fatty Foods

Aerated drinks especially should be avoided as they can trigger heartburn with its high-sugar, high-caffeine and high-calories content. Also, whether its cola, coffee or a chocolate bar – all of them contain large amounts of caffeine that can disrupt your sleep.

Caffeine