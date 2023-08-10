5 Foods That Can Help You Gain Weight

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav
Milk has been tried and tested for centuries for weight and muscle gain. It is a good balance of protein, carbs and fats, apart from being a great source of calcium along with other vitamins and minerals. By consuming at least 2 glasses of milk a day, you can easily gain weight.
Dry fruits are another great source of healthy fibre, antioxidants and high-calorie nutrients, making them a convenient addition to your diet. They also make for a tasty and satisfying snack option. These are full of nutrients, which can help you to gain weight.
Whole wheat bread can also help you in gaining weight. It is a good source of carbs and is high in calories. It becomes a nutritious diet when combined with protein sources like eggs, meat and cheese.
When it comes to protein-rich foods, cheese and eggs are often hailed as some of the best sources available. Paneer contains a lot of calories and fats and you can eat it by mixing it in any dish. The egg is considered to be the best for muscle gaining.