5 Foods To Eat To Increase Energy
Complex Carbs
Foods rich in complex carbs is a good source of energy. They get digested slowly, which prevents spikes in blood sugar.
Lean Proteins
Protein should always be added in your diet, as it helps building and repairing tissues. It also stabilizes blood sugar.
Fruits and Vegetables
Include berries, oranges, apples, spinach, broccoli, and bell peppers in your diet provide, as they help maintain energy levels.
Healthy Fats
Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, sardines and avocados can provide sustained energy to the body.
Nuts and Seeds
Eat almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, as they are excellent source of energy for the body.