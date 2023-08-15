5 Foods To Eat To Increase Energy

Producer: Nishad T

Complex Carbs

Foods rich in complex carbs is a good source of energy. They get digested slowly, which prevents spikes in blood sugar.

Lean Proteins

Protein should always be added in your diet, as it helps building and repairing tissues. It also stabilizes blood sugar.

Fruits and Vegetables

Include berries, oranges, apples, spinach, broccoli, and bell peppers in your diet provide, as they help maintain energy levels.

Healthy Fats

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, sardines and avocados can provide sustained energy to the body.

Nuts and Seeds

Eat almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, as they  are excellent source of energy for the body.