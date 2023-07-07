5 Foods Which Are
Rich In Healthy Fats
Contrary to the misconception
that all fats are harmful, some
fats are beneficial and can
play a crucial role.
Adding the right foods rich in
healthy fats into your daily meals
can contribute to better blood
sugar control, improve heart
health, and boost overall health.
In fact, diabetes requires
careful attention to diet,
and one of the key elements
to focus on is healthy fats.
Let’s explore five nutrient-rich
foods that are abundant in
healthy fats.
Dubbed as nature’s butter,
avocados are a delicious fruit
that contains heart-healthy
monounsaturated fats.
Fatty fish, such as salmon and
mackerel are an abundant
source of omega-3 fatty
acids. Omega-3s are
essential fats that possess
anti-inflammatory properties.
Nuts and seeds are a
treasure trove of healthy fats,
including monounsaturated and
polyunsaturated fats. They are
also rich in protein, fibre,
vitamins, and minerals.
A staple in the Mediterranean diet,
extra-virgin olive oil is renowned
for its health benefits, especially
their monounsaturated fats
and antioxidants.
Flaxseed oil is an excellent
source of alpha-linolenic
acid (ALA), a type of omega-3
fatty acid that promotes
heart health and may
improve insulin sensitivity.
