5 Foods You Should Never Eat

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Trans Fats: Avoid foods with trans fats, like fried and processed items, as they raise bad cholesterol levels

Sugary Drinks: Stay away from sugary beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks, which lead to health issues.

Highly Processed Foods: Limit intake of heavily processed foods loaded with additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats.

Excessive Sugary Snacks: Minimize consumption of sugary snacks and candies that can lead to dental problems.

Sodium-Rich Foods: Reduce foods high in sodium, like fast food and salty snacks, to prevent high blood pressure and bloating.