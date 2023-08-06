5 Foods You Should Never Eat
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Trans Fats
: Avoid foods with trans fats, like fried and processed items, as they raise bad cholesterol levels
Sugary Drinks
: Stay away from sugary beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks, which lead to health issues.
Highly Processed Foods
: Limit intake of heavily processed foods loaded with additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats.
Excessive Sugary Snacks
: Minimize consumption of sugary snacks and candies that can lead to dental problems.
Sodium-Rich Foods
: Reduce foods high in sodium, like fast food and salty snacks, to prevent high blood pressure and bloating.