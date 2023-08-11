5 Fruits You Should Eat for Healthy Skin

Papayas are rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain. It also has vitamins A, C and B, pantothenic acid and folate, which help to prevent skin damage from free radicals.
Having apples helps to restore a healthy youthful glow, thanks to the presence of vitamins A and C. The peel, as well as the fruit, is rich in antioxidants, potassium, magnesium and dietary fibres.
Watermelons in the summer help keep the skin hydrated throughout the day. These are rich in antioxidants and water content and help to flush out all the toxins from your body. Rich in Vitamin C, watermelons also help fight wrinkles.
Strawberries contain naturally occurring alpha-hydroxy acid (AHAs) and salicylic acid which is very good to fight acne. These two combine to form the perfect shield against oily and acne-prone skin.
Tomatoes are rich in a range of carotenoids like lutein, beta-carotene and lycopene among others. These stop wrinkles from appearing on your skin. It even helps protect your skin from the adverse effects of pollution and the sun’s glare.