Mother's Day is a day of celebration of mothers as well as maternal bonds and motherhood.
It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.
In India and several other countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.
This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14. Here's how you can make the day special for your mothers.
Personalized Gift
You can get her a personalized photo frame or a piece of jewellery with her initials on it. This will show your mother that you put thought into her gift.
Spa Day
Treat your mother to a relaxing spa day where she can unwind and de-stress. You can book a massage, facial, or any other treatment of her choice.
Home-cooked Meal
If your mother loves food, prepare her favourite meal or bake a cake for her. This is a heartfelt way to show your mother how much you appreciate her.
Quality Time
Spend quality time with your mother on Mother's Day. Go to the movies or just sit down and have a conversation with her. This is a great way to make her feel appreciated.
