Five gift ideas to make your mother feel special on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a day of celebration of mothers as well as maternal bonds and motherhood. 

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

In India and several other countries, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14. Here's how you can make the day special for your mothers.

Personalized Gift

You can get her a personalized photo frame or a piece of jewellery with her initials on it. This will show your mother that you put thought into her gift.

Spa Day

Treat your mother to a relaxing spa day where she can unwind and de-stress. You can book a massage, facial, or any other treatment of her choice.

Home-cooked Meal

If your mother loves food, prepare her favourite meal or bake a cake for her. This is a heartfelt way to show your mother how much you appreciate her.

Flowers

Flowers are a timeless gift that always make people happy. Get your mother a bouquet of her favourite flowers and surprise her with it.

Quality Time

Spend quality time with your mother on Mother's Day. Go to the movies or just sit down and have a conversation with her. This is a great way to make her feel appreciated.

