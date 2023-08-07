5 Handloom Sarees Every Woman Should Have
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Banarasi Silk:
Regal elegance from Varanasi, India, adorned with intricate gold and silver patterns.
Kanjeevaram:
South Indian opulence, known for rich silk and bold, vibrant designs.
Chanderi:
Airy and sophisticated, blending silk and cotton with delicate motifs from Madhya Pradesh.
Jamdani:
Fine muslin with artistic motifs, a masterpiece from West Bengal’s weaving legacy.
Paithani:
Maharashtrian grandeur, featuring silk sarees with peacock and floral motifs in lustrous hues.
