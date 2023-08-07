5 Handloom Sarees Every Woman Should Have

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Banarasi Silk: Regal elegance from Varanasi, India, adorned with intricate gold and silver patterns.

Kanjeevaram: South Indian opulence, known for rich silk and bold, vibrant designs.

Chanderi: Airy and sophisticated, blending silk and cotton with delicate motifs from Madhya Pradesh.

Jamdani: Fine muslin with artistic motifs, a masterpiece from West Bengal’s weaving legacy.

Paithani: Maharashtrian grandeur, featuring silk sarees with peacock and floral motifs in lustrous hues.

9 Friendship Day Gift Ideas

Producer:  Nibandh Vinod Editor: Peuli Bakshi