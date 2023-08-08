5 Health Benefits of Arbi

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
It is loaded with those essential nutrients that most people don’t get enough of through their diet. These include fibre, vitamin B6, vitamin E, phosphorus, magnesium, and manganese, among others.
Arbi has antioxidants like beta-carotene and cryptoxanthin that help strengthen your eyes and promote eye health. They tend to slow down the rate at which the cells in your eye age and stop macular degeneration and cataracts from happening.
Arbi is loaded with minerals like vitamin C, which is essential for boosting the immune system. If you eat the vegetable often, it will make sure your body gets enough vitamin C and will also help you fight off sickness.
Arbi contains two types of carbohydrates, namely fibre and resistant starch, that are found to be beneficial in maintaining blood sugar levels in the body. Eating arbi slows the digestion process, preventing sudden sugar spikes after meals.
If you add arbi to your daily diet, it might help you lose weight in a healthy way. As the vegetable slows down the digestion process, it keeps the stomach for longer. This prevents you from overeating and consuming excess calories that lead to weight gain.
Studies have found that people who eat more fibre are at a lower risk of developing heart disease. Arbi is rich in fibre that also lowers the cholesterol level in the body. It also contains potassium, which aids in stress relief and heart rate control.