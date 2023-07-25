5 Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves

Who doesn’t love curry leaves putting an extra edge of flavour in food?
People recognise it almost immediately given its strong aroma.
Besides, it helps accentuate the flavour of any Indian dish in a big way.
But did you know it is a powerhouse of essential nutrients like Vitamin A, B, C, B12?
Consuming curry leaves helps in losing weight. It is a rich source of carbazole alkaloids that help fight weight gain. Plus, it also plays a significant role in maintaining cholesterol levels in the body.
Consume curry leaves every day if you want your brain to work in the best possible way. There is ample proof that curry leaves aid in the retention capacity of the brain, if taken regularly.
Curry leaves help to keep the stomach happy by curing problems such as flatulence, dysentery, constipation and diarrhoea.
Pregnant women can try curry leaves when they feel nauseated. Plus, a boiled essence of the bark can minimise excess vomiting. It can help the stomach release vital digestive enzymes thereby relieving morning sickness.
Curry leaves is a quick fix cure for split-ends as well. Applying a curry leaf paste can help in strengthening your hair from the roots and prevent breakage.